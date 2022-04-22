Left Menu

Vivek Oberoi makes his mom 'feel special' by marking her birthday with special gifts

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, on Friday, made his mother 'feel special' on her birthday by taking her for a special shopping session.

22-04-2022
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, on Friday, made his mother 'feel special' on her birthday by taking her for a special shopping session. Taking to Instagram, Vivek dropped an IG reel along with a heartfelt note in which he thanked his mother, who's married to veteran actor Suresh Oberoi.

In the video, the mother-son duo can be seen smiling and having a good time as they donned casual attires for their special shopping session in a mall. The 'Omkara' star could be seen carrying a bunch of shopping bags. "For the one who gave me the gift of life, giving you gifts is actually a gift to me! I feel special when I make you feel special Maa! Happy bday, love you so much," he captioned the birthday post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek was recently seen in the third season of 'Inside Edge. He has also finished shooting for his upcoming multilingual film 'Kaduva', which is led by Prithviraj Sukumaran. (ANI)

