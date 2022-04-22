Nicolas Cage reveals his baby's gender and name

Left Menu

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has revealed the gender and name of the baby he is expecting with his wife, Riko Shibata.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:55 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has revealed the gender and name of the baby he is expecting with his wife, Riko Shibata. According to Page Six, while appearing on the latest episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Cage revealed, "I am gonna have a little girl."

He shared that his daughter's name will be Lennon Augie in tribute to John Lennon and the actor's father, August Coppola. "I'll call her Lenny for short. I'm thrilled. It's going to be the biggest adventure of my life," he continued.

Cage explained that 'Across the Universe' by The Beatles is his "favourite song ever written," so Lennon seemed like the right fit. He did not announce Shibata's due date. As per Page Six, back in January, Cage and Shibata had confirmed that they were expecting a baby. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas at the Wynn Hotel in February 2021. (ANI)

