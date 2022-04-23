Left Menu

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia

Her character in the film is reportedly gay.Prior to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvels The Eternals was banned in Saudi Arabia, over its same-gender couple romance and the Marvel Cinematic Universes first gay superhero.Doctor Strange sequel follows the Sorcerer Supreme as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in Spider-Man No Way Home which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 10:33 IST
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel Studios' much anticipated movie ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'' has been banned in Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries due to the presence of a gay character.

The "Doctor Strange" sequel, which will release in the US on May 6, was originally scheduled for hit theatres in the Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries on May 5. According to Variety, the Saudi Arabian censors didn't issue the distribution certificate to the Benedict Cumberbatch-led superhero movie.

The Sam Raimi-directed sequel stars Cumberbatch as the titular character and also features new hero America Chavez, played by actor Xochitl Gomez. Her character in the film is reportedly gay.

Prior to ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'', Marvel's ''The Eternals'' was banned in Saudi Arabia, over its same-gender couple romance and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first gay superhero.

''Doctor Strange'' sequel follows the Sorcerer Supreme as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022