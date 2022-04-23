Left Menu

'KGF: Chapter 2' reminded me of my own potential: Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who made his debut in Kannada cinema with the recently released "K.G.F: Chapter 2", on Saturday said he will always remember the film for pushing him out of his comfort zone.

The 62-year-old actor played the role of main antagonist Adheera in the period action drama, which is a follow-up to 2018 blockbuster ''K.G.F: Chapter 1''.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two-part movie series follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Released on April 14, the movie received overwhelming response from the critics and audience.

Taking to Twitter, Dutt posted a note stating that there will always be some films which will be more special than the others.

''Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. 'KGF: Chapter 2' was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it," the note read.

"This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that," he said.

Dutt further said the credit of creating the role of menacing Adheera belongs to director Neel.

''Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing 'Adheera' to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As a captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought on screen,'' he said. The actor expressed gratitude to his fans, well-wishers and family for all their love and support always.

In addition to Dutt and Yash, the sequel features Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

