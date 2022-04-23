Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh baba introduces his spooky 'saheliyan' in new 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' poster

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 14:13 IST
New poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Taking his fans' excitement and curiosity a notch higher, actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a new spooky poster of his upcoming horror-comedy drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Kartik shared the poster from the film that sees him sitting in the centre of a sofa surrounded by female spirits.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se." Co-star Kiara Advani and Tabu's character posters from the film were also unveiled earlier this week.

The upcoming film will also have Rajpal reprising his role from the first installment as Chhota Pandit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series, the horror comedy-drama will hit theatres on May 20, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

