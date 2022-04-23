Isabelle Fuhrman to lead thriller 'Unit 234'

''The Novice'' actor Isabelle Fuhrman has been tapped to star in filmmaker Andy Tennant's upcoming thriller movie ''Unit 234''.

According to Deadline, production on the film is currently underway in Cayman Islands. Derek Steiner has penned the script. The story follows Laurie Saltair (Fuhrman), who discovers the comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family’s storage facility while working the night shift alone. What transpires is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night.

The film is fully financed by Productivity Media. Blythe Frank, Hadeel Reda and Lee Dreyfus are producing the project along with Productivity Media's William G Santor and Doug Murray. Colleen Camp is serving as executive producer.

