Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 might say more childhood stories of Senju & Sanzu

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. The upcoming installment of Tokyo Revengers manga i.e. Chapter 251 is set to be released on Tuesday without any break. The battle between Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang is ongoing. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 will continue the battle.

The unique tale pleasantly surprised fans and kept them engaged with its storytelling style. Here are some predictions for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251. But we recommend waiting for the official release instead. Chapter 251 is another highly anticipated chapter that could show more one-to-one battles between the Tokyo Manji Gang and Kanto Manji Gang.

Will Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 give some updates on Mikey? We haven't seen Mikey in the past few chapters. Moreover, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 250 has ended with the unresolved fight between Kakucho and Takemichi.

According to Shonen Daily, Kakucho vs. Takemichi fights might be postponed in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251. Hopefully, the chapter will show Kakucho still struggling to defeat the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang 2nd Generation.

On the other hand, Shion and Akkun battle is concluded. As Akkun has done a great job, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 might show that the first division captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang is cornered in difficult situations.

The Sanzu vs. Senju's fight result shocked everyone. While many fans are expecting Senju to win against Sanzu but the mangaka decided to put Senju down. Before the former leader of Brahman got defeated, she asked Sanzu for mercy. However, Sanzu told Senju that she didn't understand anything that happened that day. Sanzu also added that whatever Senju did back then was just a trigger to what he is doing right now. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 might feature more flashbacks of Senju and Sanzu's childhood.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 is set to be out on April 26, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Source: Shonen Daily

