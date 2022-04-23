Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 reveals Kawaki’s new resolution &conflicts

The Japanese manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 will release in the next month. The manga follows a monthly schedule, so fans have to wait for a month to get more updates on the next chapter. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 70 will be out two to three days before the release.

Since the release of Boruto Chapter 69, fans are eagerly waiting for the spoilers and predictions about the storyline of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70. Earlier, Eida decided to help Code takedown Konoha Village. However, the recently released Boruto Chapter 69 finally revealed why Eida is aiding Code on his mission.

Actually, Eida likes Kawaki, and she cooperates with Code to get aid from him. She expresses her feeling directly to Kawaki. On the other hand, Mitsuki teases Sarada by provoking Sarada's interest in Boruto.

Code began to force Amado to open his power controller, Boruto and Sasuke immediately rushed to the battlefield to help Shikamaru.

Boruto and Kawaki can certainly meet Eida and Code in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70. The chapter might also show Code still hasn't released the controller.

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck gives a preview of the latest attachment card for the manga Boruto Chapter 70.

"In which direction will Kawaki's new resolve take him…as well as this rising conflict!!"

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 is likely to be released on May 20, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. The release time of Boruto Chapter 70 varies in different countries. The official English translation for the latest chapter will be available in different countries according to the time zone.

Pacific Time: 9.00 AM on Wednesday, May 20, 2022.

Central Time: 11.00 AM on Wednesday, May 20, 2022.

Eastern Time: 12.00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2022.

British Time: 5.00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2022.

