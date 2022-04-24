Megan Thee Stallion speaks up about allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez

American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion will be opening up about the 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot. According to Variety, she is set to talk about the incident on 'CBS Mornings' on Monday. The promo clip doing the rounds from the upcoming interview with Gayle King shows Stallion tearfully discussing the issue on television with her for the first time.

In it, she repeats her claim that Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, yelled "Dance, b--h!" as he shot at her feet. Stallion had first publically claimed that Lanez was the gunman who shot her in the foot following July 12, 2020, pool party at Kylie Jenner's house.

The court case is ongoing though Lanez has vaguely denied it in statements and in several songs. He was arrested in connection with the incident and was later arrested again for allegedly violating court orders from contacting her; he posted bail in both cases.

In the past two weekends, during her performances at the Coachella festival, Stallion unveiled a new song called "Plan B" that apparently addresses the incident, as per Variety. (ANI)

