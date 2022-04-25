Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

25-04-2022
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'The Bad Guys' Topples 'Fantastic Beasts 3' With $24 Million Debut

Universal's kid-friendly caper "The Bad Guys" pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." In its second weekend of release, the latest chapter in the "Harry Potter" prequel series plummeted to third place with $14 million, a troubling sign for the Warner Bros.' Wizarding film franchise.

