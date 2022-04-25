Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan's untitled film goes on floors

Left Menu

Actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have commenced shooting for their yet-to-be-titled film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:06 IST
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have commenced shooting for their yet-to-be-titled film. On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the particular update with his fans and followers. He dropped a video from the sets in which he along with Radhika are seen performing the coconut-breaking ritual.

"With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it In case you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes," he captioned the post. Akshay even asked his fans for title suggestions.

"In case you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes," he added. The film is the Hindi remake of Suriya's film, 'Soorarai Pottru'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

