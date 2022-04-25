Left Menu

Arshad Warsi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi headline 'Modern Love Mumbai'

May 2022 will be special for movie lovers as India's renowned filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana are coming up with different stories via 'Modern Love Mumbai' in the particular month.

May 2022 will be special for movie lovers as India's renowned filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana are coming up with different stories via 'Modern Love Mumbai' in the particular month. And guess what? the Mumbai chapter of the loved US original anthology series 'Modern Love', helmed by John Carney, features none other than Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Masaba Gupta, and Naseeruddin Shah among others.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the new Amazon Original series comprises the below-mentioned six heart-warming stories about "discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions". 1. 'Raat Rani': Directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar

2. 'Baai': Directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar 3. 'Mumbai Dragon': Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah

4. 'My Beautiful Wrinkles': Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi 5. 'I Love Thane': Directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh

6. 'Cutting Chai': Directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi 'Modern Love Mumbai' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on May 13. (ANI)

