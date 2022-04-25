Akshay Kumar adorably hugs his daughter, pet dog in this picture

Who doesn't love hugs? Author Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post shows you how to bring a smile on your loved ones just by giving them a tight hug. On Monday, Twinkle treated fans with an adorable picture of her husband Akshay Kumar holding their daughter Nitara in his arms. It seems like their dog also wanted to be a part of a special moment as the image features the pet hugging the father-daughter from behind.

Along with the lovely photo, Twinkle wrote, 'Time for a group hug? Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return home. Don't you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?" Twinkle captioned the post. Akshay-Nitara's candid moment has won many hearts.

"This is so beautiful," a social media user commented. "Adorable pic...look at dog's expressions," another one wrote.

