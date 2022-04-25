Left Menu

Madras HC declines actor's plea to stall producer's upcoming movie releases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:41 IST
Madras HC declines actor's plea to stall producer's upcoming movie releases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Monday refused to restrain film producer K E Gnanavelraja of Studio Green Films from releasing three of his films, before settling the pending 'fees' that are allegedly due to actor D Sivakarthikeyan.

Justice M Sundar, who took up the plea, appointed an arbitrator to settle the issue and directed Sivakarthikeyan to approach the authority.

According to the actor, Gnanavelraja did not pay the remuneration of Rs 15 crore in full for having acted in 'Mr Local', a Tamil feature film produced by him in 2018-19, and also did not remit the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) to the Income Tax department.

His prayer to the court urging it to restrain the producer from making any further investments in the latter's ongoing projects titled 'Rebel', 'Chiyan 61' and 'Pathu Thala' and also to prevent him from transferring any rights with respect to the three movies either to film distributors for theatrical release or to Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, was not granted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022