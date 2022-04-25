Left Menu

Jared Padalecki 'recovering' from car accident, reveals 'Supernatural' co-star

Hollywood actor Jared Padalecki of 'Supernatural' fame was recently absent from a panel of the show over the weekend after being "in a very bad car accident."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:01 IST
Jared Padalecki 'recovering' from car accident, reveals 'Supernatural' co-star
Jared Padalecki (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Jared Padalecki of 'Supernatural' fame was recently absent from a panel of the show over the weekend after being "in a very bad car accident." According to Fox News, while explaining the actor's absence, Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles confirmed the news during the panel.

Ackles told the audience that Padalecki "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat" at the time of the crash and there were no fatalities. Padalecki is "recovering" at home. No further details regarding the crash were given by Jensen though he noted that he "saw the car" after the accident. "He's lucky to be alive," Jensen explained.

"He is recovering. He sends his love. You know, that airbag packs a punch. He's like, 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.' But he's doing OK, and he's moving around," said Ackles as he encouraged the audience to send his co-star love via social media, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022