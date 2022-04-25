Jared Padalecki 'recovering' from car accident, reveals 'Supernatural' co-star

Hollywood actor Jared Padalecki of 'Supernatural' fame was recently absent from a panel of the show over the weekend after being "in a very bad car accident." According to Fox News, while explaining the actor's absence, Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles confirmed the news during the panel.

Ackles told the audience that Padalecki "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat" at the time of the crash and there were no fatalities. Padalecki is "recovering" at home. No further details regarding the crash were given by Jensen though he noted that he "saw the car" after the accident. "He's lucky to be alive," Jensen explained.

"He is recovering. He sends his love. You know, that airbag packs a punch. He's like, 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.' But he's doing OK, and he's moving around," said Ackles as he encouraged the audience to send his co-star love via social media, as per Fox News. (ANI)

