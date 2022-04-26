Twinkle Khanna's short story 'Salaam Noni Appa' to be made into a film

Left Menu

Author Twinkle Khanna's short story titled 'Salaam Noni Appa' from her book 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' is all set to be made into a movie.

Twinkle Khanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Author Twinkle Khanna's short story titled 'Salaam Noni Appa' from her book 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' is all set to be made into a movie. On Tuesday, Twinkle took to Twitter and shared the update, announcing her collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment for the comic romance. Also, Sonal Dabral has come on board to helm the particular project.

"Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies collaborate for their next feature, adapted from Twinkle Khanna's short story 'Salaam Noni Appa'. A comic romance directed by leading ad man Sonal Dabral," she tweeted. Twinkle's short story 'Salaam Noni Appa' is loosely based on her grandmother and her sister.

"Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book, is loosely based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister. It was first adapted into a lovely play," she added. Sharing his excitement over the project, Sonal Dabral described the story as being "progressive. sensitive ... full of wit and observational humour, a hallmark of Twinkle Khanna."

"I couldn't have asked for a better debut as a feature film director. I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life in a way that will not only inspire people, but also be loved by all," he said. Twinkle, former actor, launched her first book Mrs Funnybones: She's Just Like You and a Lot Like Me in 2015 and then in 2016 she came up with her second book 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'. (ANI)

