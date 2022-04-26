Left Menu

Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty's cop series 'Indian Police Force'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:48 IST
Vivek Oberoi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After Shilpa Shetty Kundra, actor Vivek Oberoi has become the latest addition to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop series 'Indian Police Force', which features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. On Tuesday, Vivek took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about joining the project.

"Charged to join the best force: 'Indian Police Force' and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi," he wrote. Vivek also shared his first look from the series, in which he is seen dressed in the police uniform as he holds a rifle in his arms.

The fictional series, which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

