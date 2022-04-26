It's pool time for Kareena, Saif and their tiny tots Taimur, Jeh

There's nothing better than beating the heat by sitting poolside and splashing in cold water. Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are spending summer days in a similar way. Several pictures from their Bandra residence have been doing the rounds on the internet in which they can be seen sitting by the swimming pool and enjoying delicious food.

The pictures were initially shared by Kareena and Saif's close friend Alexandra Galligan. In one of the images, mommy Kareena is seen adorably looking at her secondborn Jeh.

For the fun day at home, Kareena opted for a white shirt. Her husband complemented Kareena in a white T-shirt paired with red shorts. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Chaddha', which is an Indian remake of 'Forrest Grump'. On the other hand, Saif is a part of 'Vikram Vedha', which also features Hrithik Roshan. (ANI)

