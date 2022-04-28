Left Menu

Anushka-Virat pose for a happy picture at fellow player Glenn Maxwell's wedding reception

Power couple actor Anushka Sharma and Indian batter Virat Kohli marked their presence at the wedding reception of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:26 IST
Anushka-Virat pose for a happy picture at fellow player Glenn Maxwell's wedding reception
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Power couple actor Anushka Sharma and Indian batter Virat Kohli marked their presence at the wedding reception of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma never misses treating the 'Virushka' fans with their adorable glimpses. On Thursday, the 33-year-old star took to her Instagram handle, and shared a couple of pictures of her with husband Virat Kohli, along with the picture she penned a 'bubbly' caption, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife"

In the photos, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' star was seen donning a bright pink salwar suit, with a subtle make-up look accessorizing it with a pair of big heavy jhumka's. On the other hand, Virat could be seen wearing a dark blue kurta pairing it with a white pyjama. 'Virushka' looked radiant and glowy together as they happily posed for the pictures. In reaction to the post, fans, friends and family showered praise and love on the social media post. Fellow Dhanashree, wife of Yuzi Chahal dropped a couple of hearts in the comment section. Sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra commented, "You both look awesome", meanwhile a fan wrote, "Most awaited pictures ".

The two secretly got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's close family and friends in December 2017. The duo welcomed their first child 'Vamika Kohli' at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. Virat is currently taking part in the Indian Premier League 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

