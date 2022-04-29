One Piece Episode 1016: The much-awaited fight begins! Luffy finally reaches rooftop!

The Japanese anime, One Piece Episode 1016 is the upcoming installment of the Japanese anime. Fans were mesmerized by Episode 1015, titled "Straw Hat Luffy - The Man Who Will Become the Pirate King." The episode got unanimous praise from fans and professional critics alike. It features a lengthy flashback that shows Yamato and Ace's relationship. Luffy and the other members of the Worst Generation begin their face-to-face confrontation with Kaidou in Onigashima.

As the manga is about to complete the Wano Arc, the battle between Luffy vs. Kaidou is getting more intense. Currently, the anime series is breaking most of the records between manga and anime.

In the previous installment, Yamato tells Momonosuke more about his talk with Ace, Oden's journal, and the things he learned about Gol D. Roger. While Yamato and Ace are talking, Ace accidentally tells Yamato about Luffy's dream — to become the King of the Pirates. But Yamato is surprised that Luffy and Roger have the same dream.

However, after their long talk, Yamato gives Ace his Vivre Card before he leaves and says they will meet again. Meanwhile some of the members of the Worst Generation — Captain Kid, Killer, Law, and Zoro — finally reach the rooftop to fight Kaido and Big Mom.

One Piece Episode 1016 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 8, 2022. In North America, the episode will be out on Saturday, May 7. In addition to the regular episodes, fans will also see special filler episodes that will put Sanji and Zoro in the spotlight. The filler episode will be aired on Sunday, May 1. It is titled "A Special Episode to Admire Zoro-senpai and Sanji-senpai! Barto's Secret Room 2!"

This will be followed by a full episode, titled, "The Battle of the Monsters! The Three Captains Stubborn On Each Other".

The anime One Piece Episode 1016 will feature the rise of a new era where Sanji, Zoro, Luffy, Kids and Law will fight the two strongest YonkoKaido and Big Mom.

Before the big battle of Wano begins fans will see a special episode of Sanji and Zoro. The episodes will be followed by the main event which will center on the three captains of the Worst Generation. It will feature the adventures of Zoro and Sanji in the land of Wano.

One Piece Episode 1016 will showcase three captains from the Worst Generation. Luffy finally reaches the rooftop, and the fierce battle between Luffy and Kaido will finally begin.

Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix to watch all the episodes of the Japanese anime series. Fuji TV is the first to air all the upcoming episodes.

