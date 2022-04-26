One Piece Chapter 1048 to return after break & reveal outcome of Luffy’s punch!

Manga One Piece has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1048. As the manga is approaching the final moments of the Onigashima raid, fans are hanging tight to a charismatic storyline. Unfortunately, the release date for the One Piece Chapter 1048 has been pushed back due to the golden week celebration in Japan.

This celebration takes place every year generally in late April and early May. Workers take four days off from their work. Fans are eagerly waiting for the most highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1048.

Chapter 1047 ended with Luffy's massive punch from the sky toward Kaido and Onigashima. Lastly, we saw, While Yamato and Momonosuke hurry to get downstairs, they discover that Kaidou is still breathing. Yamato says that he has reached high and his Flame Cloud might get vanish soon. Therefore, Momo have to build it stronger. But he is unable to create his Flame Cloud.

Seeing Momonosuke's situation, Luffy decides to handle it. Moreover, he also determines that it's time to end the battle. So, he delivers the big punch to the Island, pushing it away so that it doesn't fall over Flower Capital.

But if Momonosuke is unable to move the Island in time, Onigashima might be destroyed by the punch. Meanwhile, the people of Flower Capital are celebrating the last few minutes of their freedom. Fans will see the outcome of the punch in One Piece Chapter 1048.

Kaido vs. Luffy battle will continue in One Piece Chapter 1048. Momo will definitely try to carry the Island before it fell to the ground. If it falls, it would cause many people to die. But Momo is still unable to create Flame Clouds. Can he save Onigashima from Luffy's strong punch in One Piece Chapter 1048?

One Piece 1048 spoiler is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2022. One Piece chapter 1048 is set to be released in Japan and worldwide on May 06, and May 8, 2022, respectively. Follow the schedule below.

Japan – 01:00 AM

India – 9:30 PM

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM

UK – 4:00 PM

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

