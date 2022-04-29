Jaaved Jaaferi condoles 'Bharat Ek Khoj' actor Salim Ghouse's demise

Jaaved Jaaferi shared a heartfelt condolence message for 'Bharat Ek Khoj' actor Salim Ghouse who died on Thursday at the age 70 after reportedly suffering from a cardiac arrest. Jaaferi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Salim Ghouse, a man with a lot of self-respect and a multitalented multifaceted powerhouse of a performer who captured audiences in Bharat ek Khoj, Koyla etc. passes away. RIP Salim sahab. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Salim, who was born in Chennai, was known for his role in the TV series 'Subah 'and for playing Rama, Krishna and Tipu Sultan in Shyam Benegal's TV Series 'Bharat Ek Khoj'. He has also worked in the TV serial 'Wagle Ki Duniya'. In 1989, he portrayed the villain in 'Vettri Vizhaa', a Tamil film directed by Pratap Pothen. He also starred alongside Mohanlal in the classic Malayalam movie, 'Thazhvaram', directed by Bharathan.

He once again portrayed a villain role in Mani Ratnam's film, 'Thiruda Thiruda' in 1993, and also acted alongside Madhuri Dixit and Shahrukh Khan in the 1997 film, 'Koyla'. (ANI)

