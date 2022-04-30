Indie pop star Taz of Stereo Nation dies at 54

Indie pop sensation Tarsame Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz, has died at the age of 54. Indian-origin British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha was one of the firsts to share the news of Taz's demise and said she was ''heartbroken''. “Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then @tazstereonation pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz God Bless you,” Chadha posted on Twitter. Another popular artiste of '90s Bally Sagoo wrote, ''RIP brother @tazstereonation You will truly be missed. #TazStereoNation.'' Noted singer-composer Adnan Sami said the news has left him ''shocked''.

“Can’t believe it! Extremely Saddened & Shocked… May he Rest in Peace…,” Sami wrote on Twitter.

Details about his death could not be independently verified, but according a March 23 post on his official Instagram account, shared on behalf of his family, the singer had come out of coma late last month. The UK-based musician, considered to be a pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music, was the lead singer of the band Stereo Nation, known for songs like ''Pyar Ho Gaya'', ''Nachenge Saari Raat'' and ''Gallan Gorian''.

Taz, who went by name Johnny Zee during the initial days of his career, is credited for composing hit film songs like ''Daroo Vich Pyar'' (“Tum Bin”), ‘It’s magic’ (“Koi… Mil Gaya”) and ''Mujhpe to Jadoo'' (“Race”) among others.

BBC Asia Network also paid tributes to the musician, who they said was instrumental in the evolution of British Asian music scene. ''We’re deeply saddened by the passing of @tazstereonation , who has played an instrumental part in the British Asian music scene. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans,'' the post read.

