'That 70s Show' cast reunite for spinoff 'That '90s show' at Netflix

It's official! The majority cast of 'That '70s show' will be joining hands together for the upcoming Netflix spinoff of the show called 'That '90s show'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:45 IST
Show cast (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's official! The majority cast of 'That '70s show' will be joining hands together for the upcoming Netflix spinoff of the show called 'That '90s show'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will each make guest appearances in the sequel series following prolonged negotiations. Danny Masterson (Hyde), who was ordered to stand trial on three counts of rape, will not be involved. The actor has denied the charges.

Adding up to this, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be sharing screens reprising the roles of Red and Kitty Forman as per the previous announcement. They will be joined by new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos quoted by Variety. In the spinoff, the new young cast will consist of actor Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

As per Variety, an Order of about 10 episodes of this multi-cam comedy is received by Netflix. The creators of the original series are on board as writers, showrunner and executive producer. The debut of 'That '70s Show' aired on Fox in 1998, including all the eight seasons and 200 episodes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

