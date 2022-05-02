Tokyo Revengers Season 2 production updates, release date, storyline & cast

Tokyo Revengers, the anime adaption of Ken Wakui's popular manga of the same name has dropped its season one on September 19, 2021, with 24 episodes. After the success of the first season, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 was officially confirmed at Jump Festa 2022. The release date is yet to be revealed; however, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 has begun filming.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 storyline

As for the Tokyo Revenger manga, a total of 26 volumes have been published so far in Japan. And the manga has already entered the final arc. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 will release on May 11, 2022.

The first season of the anime series adapted volumes 1 to 8 of the manga, and Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will start with volume 9 and end on volume 12. Therefore there will be enough material to make Tokyo Revengers Season 3.

Fans also got an early Christmas present in the form of a sneak peek at what to expect in the Season 2 of the show. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will showcase the "Christmas Showdown Arc," which was announced during Christmas 2021, with the subtitle SeiyaKessen-hen (Battle on Christmas Eve).

The debut season left several unanswered questions, which are likely to be resolved in Tokyo Revengers Season 2.

According to "Christmas Showdown Arc", Tokyo Revengers S2 will show the next story of Takemichi after his return to the present. Takemichi once again discovers that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

When he travels back to the past, he learns that HakkaiShiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his abusive older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju, an event that affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons.

The possible release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2

As the series has already started its production, we can assume the release date based on a general theory that most anime adaption series follow. If the makers take roughly 12 to 18 months to complete the whole process of filming and postproduction, then we could expect Tokyo Revengers Season 2 to release at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 cast

As for its voice cast list, Yuuki Shin will play as Takemichi, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken, Yuu Hayashi as Sano, Masaaki Mizunaka as Baji, Shunichi Toki as Hanemiya, and ShoutarouMorikubo as Kisaki.

The release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with the latest news. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Arifureta Season 3 to start production in 2022 after the release of OVA