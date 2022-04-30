Arifureta Season 3 to start production in 2022 after the release of OVA

"Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest" is yet to be renewed for another season but fans are confident of its renewal. In fact, some viewers believe the anime will definitely return, as the anime is yet to cover several important chapters of Ryo Shirakome's novel series.

'Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest' is an isekai harem anime, inspired by a Japanese light novel series, written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki. After the massive success of the first two seasons, fans are waiting for Arifureta Season 3.

Arifureta Season 2 (episode 13) was released on March 31st on the Funimation and Crunchyroll streaming platforms for premium subscribers. An OVA is set to be released this summer. Still, fans can expect Arifureta Season 3 to premiere sometime in mid-2023.

As far as Arifureta Season 3 is concerned, unfortunately, there is no official announcement yet from Asread and Studio Mother. However, everything is depending on the source material. Though "Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest" hasn't adapted the entire story from the light novel series but at the same time often in the anime industry, dramas are axed because production companies need to wait for more source material to be published before they can start working on the next season.

Some fans predict that Arifureta Season 3 could start its production this year after the release of the OVA.

The 12th episode of Arifureta Season 2 concluded with Hajime and others managing to implant Kaori's soul in Noit's body so that she can increase her combat abilities. But her original body is preserved in Japan. Meanwhile, Ehit's true intention is revealed to everyone, Kouki wants that everybody should fight to save the world.

But Hajime insists that they should focus on returning to their own world instead. Ultimately they split into two groups, one with Hajime heading to the Labyrinth while the other escorts Liliana to meet the emperor. Fans will see the continuation of the story in Arifureta Season 3. We have to wait until the official announcement arrives.

Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1016: The much-awaited fight begins! Luffy finally reaches rooftop!