Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh leaves fans enthralled with her new summer appearance

Enthralling admirers with her new summer appearance, Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Wednesday posted a couple of photos on her social media handle. The 'Dangal' actor dropped images on her Instagram account, in which she was seen donning an off-shoulder lilac-coloured little dress, paired with small golden hooped earrings.

Requesting her fans to suggest some caption for the post, Fatima wrote, "Now help me again with a caption." Fans bombarded the post's comment section with heart and fire emoticons. They were so fascinated and bewitched by her beauty that one of the users commented, "I am damn sure, You can beat any actress in beauty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be seen starring alongside the father-son duo of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Thar', which will be directly released on Netflix on May 6, 2022. (ANI)

