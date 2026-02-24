Left Menu

Man found dead in car at Mayur Vihar mall, no foul play suspected

A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a mall in east Delhis Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday. CCTV footage from the parking lot was scanned, and no suspicious movement or involvement of any person was noticed, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 09:51 IST
Man found dead in car at Mayur Vihar mall, no foul play suspected
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a mall in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a PCR call received at the Mayur Vihar police station around 6 pm on Monday, a police team was rushed to the Star City Mall, police said in a statement. On reaching the spot, police found the man, identified as Narender Kumar, in an unresponsive state inside the car. He was later declared dead, police said. No visible injury marks were found on the body, they said. CCTV footage from the parking lot was scanned, and no suspicious movement or involvement of any person was noticed, police said. ''The footage reviewed so far showed no movement by Kumar. Some medicines for asthma were found in his possession. The circumstances prima facie indicate natural death,'' a police officer said. The exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

 India
2
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

 Global
4
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026