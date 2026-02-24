Left Menu

I know my stature, says TN CM on taking up national role

Responding to a question at the CNN News 18s Town Hall on whether he would take a national role to head the INDIA block if an opportunity unfolds, Stalin remarked, as Kalaignar his father and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi says En uyaram Enakku theriyum I know my stature.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 09:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was aware of his ''stature'' and indicated the importance of his role in Tamil Nadu politics. Responding to a question at the CNN News 18's Town Hall on whether he would take a national role to head the INDIA block if an opportunity unfolds, Stalin remarked, ''as Kalaignar (his father and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) says 'En uyaram Enakku theriyum' (I know my stature). I will be within it.'' In 1997, Karunanidhi declined an offer to become Prime Minister and then stated: ''I know my height.'' He had then indicated that he would focus on state politics, conforming to his stature. Earlier, at the Town Hall event on February 23, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had remarked that Stalin could lead the opposition parties. ''While the BJP attempts to destabilise elected governments, our Dravidian model has delivered inclusive growth and record progress in Tamil Nadu,'' the Chief Minister said. The 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu would be a straight fight between a state that stood for social justice, state autonomy, secularism and democratic values, and the NDA, which thrives on intimidation, coercing defections through raids, and the misuse of institutions, he said at the event. ''Tamil Nadu has defeated such forces before, and it will do so again,'' Stalin added.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

