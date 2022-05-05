Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 248: Boruto promises to take down Funamushi!

In the previous episode, Funamushi is burning with anger, and he wants to take down Boruto and his friends. Boruto and his partners are ready to confront the Funato clan. They lay a trap for Funamushi.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 247, titled Kagura's Sake, the Funato clan destroys the food reserver of the community during the attack. So Denki goes out with his team to search for food. Rations are inadequate, so villagers decide to give the available food to children.

While out scavenging for food, Iwabe and Denki are captured by Funamushi's squad. Besides, Araumi gets to know from his eldest son Isari that his adopted son Tenma died in a battle. Araumi decides to take command and lead the Funato clan to attack Kirigakure in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 248.

Funamushi receives Araumi's orders to cancel the surprise attack, but he refuses to leave without avenging Seiren and succeeding with the ambush on the Mist.

Meanwhile, Boruto and Kawaki want justice for Kagura's death, and they decide to go on the offensive, while Sarada recommends they first need to save the village. Boruto said, "I will take down Funamushi!"

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 will release on Sunday. Boruto's next episode will release with the title "Shitou, Futatabi," which means "Another Fierce Battle." The official trailer for Boruto Episode 248 is out, and it shows how Funamushi's forces are attacking the village again.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 will feature that visitors are afraid of Funato pirates. They will not release Denki and Iwabe without fight.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 is scheduled for release on May 8, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

