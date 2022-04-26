Black Clover Chapter 332 updates: Manga author is taking a break to work on final arc

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 332 has entered the Spade Kingdom Invasion Arc. The war against Lucifero and other demons in the Spade Kingdom may finally be over, but a new character has been shown in Chapter 331, which has thrown the biggest twist in the storyline.

Adrammelech appeared and bid Julius Lucius Zofree. Zofree's sudden appearance only shows that the war against demons isn't over yet. Black Clover Chapter 332 will depict how Asta and Liebe deal with the demon.

So if you are excited and can't wait to devour the upcoming chapter, hold your horses because the manga is on a break. According to a shonendaily.com report, manga fans will have to wait a little longer than usual as the manga author Yuki Tabata's Black Clover Chapter 332 won't be released for about three months.

Tabata Sensei revealed that the Black Clover manga would be delayed to prepare for the manga series' final arc. Although the release date of Black Clover Chapter 332 is a mystery but it seems it could get an early August 2022 date.

Here's a message from the Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Team and a message from Tabata Sensei with translations for both below.

The message from the Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Team

To the readers,

Thank you for always supporting Black Clover!

To prepare for the new story arc, Black Clover will be going on a short break starting next issue. After discussing things with Tabata Sensei, it was decided to allow him to rest for a short amount of time before starting the creation of the new arc.

The break is planned to be about three months, and the return date will be announced in a future issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. This may be difficult news for those looking forward to the next chapter, but we request your patience and understanding. We ask that you continue to support Black Clover going forward.

—Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Department

The Message FromTabata Sensei

I personally wished to keep going without taking a break, but after discussing things with the editorial department, we decided that I should take a long break to give me more time to create the final arc.

I apologize to those who look forward to reading the new chapters each week. But I plan to do my best to make Black Clover as good as it can be and give it a proper conclusion. So, I'd appreciate it if you could just wait a little longer.

—YūkiTabata

