One Piece Chapter 1048 summary out: Kaido will turn into a fire dragon

After a week's hiatus because of Golden Week in Japan, the popular manga One Piece is returning with Chapter 1048 on May 8, 2022. In the last chapter, Luffy made it clear that the battle between Luffy vs. Kaido is going to end One Piece Chapter 1048. But it seems more interesting rounds are still left between the duos. Despite the overpowered nature of Luffy's Gear Fifth, Kaido is still pushing the Straw Hat past his limits.

The summary and spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1048 are out. In the chapter, fans will see two fights including the flashback inside the burning Oden Castle, and the second fight is on the double page at the end of the chapter.

In the previous chapter, Momonosuke is unable to create his Flame Cloud. Seeing Momonosuke's situation, Luffy decides to handle it. Moreover, he also determines that it's time to end the battle. So, he delivers the big punch to the Island, pushing it away so that it doesn't fall over Flower Capital.

But if Momonosuke is unable to move the Island in time, Onigashima might be destroyed by the punch. Meanwhile, the people of Flower Capital are celebrating the last few minutes of their freedom.

According to One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers, Kaido will transform into a fire dragon. Kaido uses Shoryu: Kaen Hakke. Shoryu: Kaen Hakke can be roughly translated to Ascending Dragon: Eight Trigrams Flame. Luffy uses an attack called "Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun" (Rubber Hindu Monkey God Gun). You can read One Piece Chapter 1048 Summary from the Twitter post given below.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

