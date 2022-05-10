People News Roundup: Woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar

A teary Boston-area software worker on Monday testified that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped and squeezed her "sensitive feminine areas" five years ago at a Boston bar while posing with her for "selfie" photographs. Natali Tene, 32, recounted from the witness stand being "shocked" and "alarmed" by the encounter with the famed chef as Batali, 61, went on trial in Boston Municipal Court on a 2019 charge of indecent assault and battery.

