Big Little Lies Season 3 is uncertain! Find out how the renewal was hinted several times earlier!

Fans are waiting for Big Little Lies Season 3 for the past three years. The latest season of Big Little Lies came on HBO in June 2019. Unfortunately, the series has not been renewed yet. Before we analyze the possibility of a third season, let's look at its past records.

Renewal-related snafus are not new to Big Little Lies. The second season too faced some issues before its release. In the 69th ceremony of the Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO revealed that a second season could be possible. Later in 2017, the director of the first seven episodes of Season 1, Jean-Marc Vallée came out strongly against the idea of producing a second season. He told, "If we do a season two, we'll break that beautiful thing and spoil it."

However, after several complications, Big Little Lies Season 2 happened and was premiered on June 9, 2019. Before that, Big Little Lies season 2 director Andrea Arnold lost creative control of the season, and HBO issued an official statement announcing that there won't be a Season 2.

The show is based on the book of the same name, which is written by Liane Moriarty. It is a dark comedy series about three mothers. Their children are first graders and life is easy and happy for them until they choose to unravel the point of murder.

Some of the cast members are interested to reprise their roles. Even HBO president Casey Bloys earlier said Big Little Lies Season 3 was "not realistic" due to the problem of scheduling the show's actors, but mentioned that the network is more than willing to approve it if the cast members can work out their schedules.

While talking to TVLine, the producer David E. Kelley said, "It [certainly] couldn't be done right away. Down the road?Maybe."

According to the fashion beauty magazine Marie Claire Australia, the series' one of the lead Nicole Kidman (played as Celeste Wright) is hopeful that the series makers David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty would come up with fresh ideas for Big Little Lies Season 3.

Kelly has refused to reveal any details on the making of Big Little Lies Season 3, saying 'it has not progressed very far' as a result of the innumerable scheduling hurdles. "Nicole herself has about five projects backed up. Reese [Witherspoon] is equally as busy. Zoë [Kravitz] is [playing] Catwoman[in The Batman] — and that's just the beginning. All [of the actresses] are extremely busy," Kelley reveals.

"But we so love the show and the characters, so none of us have given up on the idea of bringing the band back together," Kelley further says.

But in October 2020, Nicole Kidman revealed during a press interview for The Undoing that author Liane Moriarty is writing the plot for a potential third season and that the cast and crew are excited to reunite for it.

On December 7, 2021, in an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM program 'Radio Andy', Nicole Kidman said she would love to reprise her role as Celeste if HBO returns with Big Little Lies Season 3.

Although she said that she is not sure if the third run will actually happen in future. She said, "I think we'd all love to do a Big Little Lies Season 3, you know? I don't know."

In reply to Any Cohen's question about whether her co-stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley would also love to return to Big Little Lies Season 3, Nicole Kidman said, "I know that we would, all, we all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. I mean, literally Laura just texted me. And I was meant to see Reese (Witherspoon) and Laura last night, but...I was working."

"The idea of being together and, you know, point in your life where you go, 'It's nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around, let alone on a...hit show like that." She added of moving forward with a third season, "So, you know, but that is not, it's not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it."

Shailene Woodley (played as Jane Chapman) says to THR that she and her castmates are eager to shoot Big Little Lies Season 3.

"We all constantly say, 'When are we doing season three? How do we make that happen?' "Woodley says. "I'd like to say, knock on wood that it is happening. The biggest thing is everyone's schedules and getting the scripts written and just making a commitment."

The debates are still ongoing and the future of HBO's The Big Little Lies is unpredictable. However, fans are still hopeful for Big Little Lies Season 3.

