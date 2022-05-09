The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s photo gives a glimpse of Sparrow Academy members

Netflix streaming superhero series The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is gearing up for release on June 22, 2022. The story for the comic book series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will pick up from the end of Season 2. The last season ended with seven special children and are adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who formed a superhero team that he calls The Umbrella Academy.

However, the Hargreeves divided ways through the years, and reunited in 2019 for Reginald's funeral and to stop the apocalypse. Unfortunately, they couldn't stop the end of the world, so the siblings are forced to travel back in time. But it goes awry, scattering them across different years in 1960s Dallas. In the second season, they stopped another apocalypse.

The Hargreeves managed to return in 2019 (present) in Season 2. But they didn't know that they landed in the year when Reginald is still alive and didn't form The Umbrella Academy. They find he creates another Academy named The Sparrow Academy.

The second season ends by introducing The Sparrow Academy, which is a new group of super-hero formed by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Besides, Ben Hargreeves, the Number six (played by Justin H. Min) is also alive.

Netflix revealed the Sparrow Academy members' pictures and a teaser trailer of the released date of The Umbrella Academy.

The Sparrow Academy have landed. Meet them.

Netflix revealed the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

"After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min are returning to reprise their roles in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Fans will see several newcomers, including RituArya (as Lila Pitts), Justin Cornwell (Sparrow leader Marcus), BritneOldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (AlphonsoHargreeves), and Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane Hargreeves) in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 22! Stay tuned for more updates!

