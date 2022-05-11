Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 to feature nine short films by renowned directors!

Netflix's American adult animated anthology series, Love, Death & Robots (stylized as LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS) Volume 3 will be released on May 20, 2022. David Fincher will introduce his first animation in Love, Death + Robots Volume 3.

Recently the streamer released a new trailer of Love, Death + Robots Season 3. The show will feature a variety of short animated stories that fall in the genres of sci-fi, horror, and, occasionally, fantasy. The upcoming volume will also show hyper-real to cel-shaded trippiness.

Netflix revealed that Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 will feature nine stories, which depict something different from the titular love, death, and robots. It might show the stories of animals and monsters.

As was shown earlier, Love, Death & Robots Season 3 will captivate viewers with terrifying but beautiful new settings, as well as some iconic locations and characters.

The newly released trailer gives a glimpse of the spooky and magical settings and each chapter's ominous titles. With rats, cats and monsters, the trailer clearly suggests that the upcoming nine episodes will be a roller coaster of an existential adventure.

Volume 3 will also feature the first sequel for the anthology series, coming in the form of sci-fi novelist John Scalzi's fan-favorite story "Three Robots," which premiered in Season 1.

The third volume of the show is produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher. The show will feature nine short stories from several directors, including David Fincher, Alberto Mielgo, Patrick Osborne, and Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

Netflix has described Love, Death + Robots Season 3 as follows:

"Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, Mank). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention."

The nine short stories are as follows:

Three Robots: Exit Strategies

Director: Patrick Osborne

Writer: John Scalzi

Bad Travelling

Director: David Fincher (Mindhunter)

Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker (based on the short story by Neal Asher)

The Very Pulse Of The Machine

Director: Emily Dean

Writer: Philip Gelatt (based on a short story by Michael Swanwick)

Night of the Mini Dead

Directors: Robert Bisi,

Andy Lyon Writer: Robert Bisi& Andy Lyon (based on a short story by Jeff Fowler & Tim Miller)

Kill Team Kill

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2)

Writer: Philip Gelatt, from a short story by Justin Coates

Swarm

Director: Tim Miller (Deadpool)

Writer: Tim Miller (based on the short story by Bruce Sterling)

Mason's Rats

Director: Carlos Stevens (The Alchemist's Letter)

Writer: Joe Abercrombie (based on the short story by Neal Asher)

In Vaulted Halls Entombed

Director: Jerome Chen (Stuart Little 2)

Writer: Philip Gelatt (based on a short story by Alan Baxter)

Jibaro

Director: Alberto Mielgo (Short film: The Witnessfor Netflix anthology: Love, Death & Robots in 2019)

Writer: Alberto Mielgo

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 premieres on Netflix on May 20th. Stay tuned to get more updates on short stories! Watch the trailer below.