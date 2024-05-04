Left Menu

Rugby-Leicester Tigers' Brown banned for two weeks after swearing

Leicester Tigers back Mike Brown has been handed a two-week ban for using foul language towards match officials after being sent off during the club's defeat by Bristol Bears on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 02:59 IST
Leicester Tigers back Mike Brown has been handed a two-week ban for using foul language towards match officials after being sent off during the club's defeat by Bristol Bears on Saturday. Brown, 38, was sent off in the 71st minute after making head contact in a tackle and swore at as he left Welford Road Stadium, with the Tigers losing the Premiership Rugby match 21-19.

The former England player was handed a five-week ban by an independent disciplinary panel, with three weeks suspended until the end of next season. Brown was also ordered to give "a presentation on the values of the game which is to be recorded and shared for educational use and to help demonstrate why such behaviour will not be tolerated in rugby".

"Such offending is a direct undermining of the authority of the match officials and an attack on the game's ethos and core values," the panel stated.

