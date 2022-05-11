Left Menu

Babil Khan finishes shooting for 'The Railway Men' web series

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:08 IST
Babil Khan finishes shooting for 'The Railway Men' web series
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, on Wednesday said he has completed the filming for his upcoming series ''The Railway Men''.

Described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the show also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma.

Babil took to Instagram and posted a wrap-up video from the sets of the show, which began production in December.

''Wrap for 'The Railway Men','' the upcoming actor captioned the post.

The series, produced by Yash Raj Films' newly launched digital arm YRF Entertainment, is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail.

More than five lakh people were affected and over 15,000 were killed after methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) on the intervening night of December 2 and December 3, 1984, which was then located on the outskirts of Bhopal.

''The Railway Men'' is expected to premiere in December this year. Babil will also be seen in the Netflix film ''Qala'', directed by Anvitaa Dutt of ''Bulbbul'' fame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022