US lawmakers attend 1st-of-its-kind exhibition on Hinduism at US Capitol

Two influential American Senators and seven Congressmen attended a first-of-its-kind exhibition on various facets of Hinduism at the US Capitol this week.

The exhibition offered a platform to explore a wide range of topics such as yoga, Ayurveda, dharma, mathematics, architecture, arts, sciences, and the present-day global presence of Hinduism.

The ''Darshana – A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilisation'' exhibition was held at the US Capitol on May 10 and May 11 as part of a year-long nationwide Hindu Dharma Awareness Campaign, a media release said.

''I appreciate it (Hindu culture) because it's an enterprising culture. So much of what we do in this world has its roots there, and the more I see, the more I learn about it; it's probably part of how we solve today's problems from climate change to food security," said Senator Mike Braun.

In general, it is an industrious, enterprising, and faithful community, he said.

"Glad I've had time to learn more about it,'' Braun said after visiting the exhibition wherein he had a glimpse of the various aspects of Hinduism, organized by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) in conjunction with numerous Hindu organizations.

Senator Mark Kelley also toured the exhibition and engaged with the organizers to learn more about the Hindu community and its traditions, culture, and philosophy.

Representatives from 32 Congressional offices visited the exhibition to learn more about the Hindu traditions and culture.

''This was a collective effort of several Hindu organizations. This event created a great opportunity for elected representatives and their staff to better understand their Hindu constituents," said Darshan Soni (National Joint Executive Director, HSS USA), one of the organizers of the Capitol Hill event.

"We are glad that so many lawmakers and their staff took the time out of their busy day to view the exhibition and learn more about Hindu traditions and culture,'' he said.

This exhibition is part of the Hindu Dharma Awareness Campaign and it is successfully being presented and welcomed across the country.

In April and May, over 200 events are being organized across the country to educate the political, civic, educational, and interfaith leaders about the Hindu religion.

Open to all, it provides glimpses into the Hindu way of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)