28-yr-old man kills self in Punjab

A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his paying guest accommodation here, police said on Thursday.

Deceased Mani was a resident of Gandhwan colony here and worked as a confectioner, area police in-charge Balbir Singh said.

On Wednesday, he tore his bed sheet and used it to allegedly hang himself from the ceiling fan, Singh said, adding that the reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Mani's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination on Thursday, he said.

