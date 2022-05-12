Left Menu

28-yr-old man kills self in Punjab

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:21 IST
28-yr-old man kills self in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his paying guest accommodation here, police said on Thursday.

Deceased Mani was a resident of Gandhwan colony here and worked as a confectioner, area police in-charge Balbir Singh said.

On Wednesday, he tore his bed sheet and used it to allegedly hang himself from the ceiling fan, Singh said, adding that the reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Mani's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination on Thursday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022