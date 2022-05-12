Why Happiness Season 2 renewal has little possibility?

Nowadays K-dramas are getting popular with the global audience, especially after Covid 19 had hit the world. OTT platforms like Netflix aired several dramas from numerous nations, and many of them got massive success after their release.

Moreover, even though several Dramas are renewed in public demand, most South Korean series do not have a second season, as creators try to complete the story in one season.

Among them, TvN's 'Happiness' is one of the thriller series that won many hearts globally. After the release of its first season fans are wondering for Happiness Season 2. Though several reports claimed that the Happiness team has never talked about a seasonal system, Therefore, it will end with episode 12 as scheduled. In addition, there are no words from TvN regarding Happiness Season 2.

Still, some fans have faith that the creators would return with the second installment of the K-drama. In their defense, renewal of successful titles is common in the industry. Recent series like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), and Kingdom have had more than one season.

Also Read: Song Joong Ki's house still displays a photo of the actor with Song Hye Kyo! Find out why?

As said before that K-dramas are rarely renewed but according to industry experts, based on the show's popularity and devoted fan base, it's just a matter of time before we get Happiness Season 2.

While the first season did not end on cliffhangers, many viewers believe the series can still be extended for more seasons. They argue that the story has the potential for many new twists and turns to keep the viewers engaged.

'Happiness' probably alludes to the recent lockdown that the world experienced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The storyline of Happiness revolves around a failed Covid-19 treatment drug "Next" that caused a worldwide pandemic known as 'mad person disease' or Rita Virus.

Those infected by the madness disease experience short bouts of insanity and bloodlust, before completely regressing into a zombie-like state. The South Korean Military and Police forces are trying to contain the spread of Rita and Next through extensive investigation and authoritative quarantine measures, while civil rights groups protest against them, believing the infected are still capable of normal human interaction.

Reportedly, TvN has decided to discontinue the series but at the same time Happiness Season 2 was never canceled officially.

Currently, there is no announcement about Happiness Season 2. We will keep you updated on the K-drama. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse!

Also Read: Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2: Renewal possibilities & latest updates