Song Joong Ki’s house still displays a photo of the actor with Song Hye Kyo! Find out why?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-05-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 12:19 IST
Song Joong Ki’s father, who is one of the fans of his son, has turned his former house into a museum, where the photo is still kept. Image Credit: Facebook
We all know Descendants of the Sun actors Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are no longer living together, as their relationship ended in a divorce. It has been almost three years since they separated.

Recently, an Indonesian media reported that an old photo of the South Korean actor and his ex-wife Song Hye Kyo was seen at his house. The photo was from the K-drama Descendants of the Sun when they both were in a relationship. We are not very sure about the authenticity of this news, but we are still writing it based on media reports.

Song Joong Ki's father, who is one of the fans of his son, has turned his former house into a museum, where the photo is still kept. The museum also contains hundreds of Song Joong Ki's drama and film mementos. Outsiders are generally not allowed to enter the museum, but they can see the house from outside.

Fortunately, some lucky fans were allowed recently to enter the house to view their favorite actor's souvenirs, while Song Joong Ki's father was present at home. He warmly welcomed them.

To their amusement, the fans found a picture of the ex-couple from Descendants of the Sun. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo met in 2016 and decided to marry in July 2017. The couple divorced in June 2019 after a year and eight months of marriage, citing differences of opinion.

It is not known why the photo of the former couple is still on display at the actor's house three years after their divorce. No wonder the news created waves on the internet, especially among Song Joong-Ki fans.

