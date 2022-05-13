Mindhunter Season 3 renewal on Netflix still looks shrouded in uncertainty

Mindhunter Season 3 is one of the anticipated Netflix series fans are looking for. Netflix is yet to announce anything about the future of the show, but viewers assume that the renewal of the third season is just a matter of time. Here are some important information on Mindhunter Season 3.

The series' executive producer David Fincher previously admitted he doesn't see any chances of a third season happening, however, in a recent interview with Collider, Mindhunter director Andrew Dominik expressed his views on where Mindhunter Season 3 would have gone if the series had not have been put on "indefinite hold."

He revealed Mindhunter Season 3 plot would have sent the show's FBI profilers to Hollywood where they would have met up with a couple of high-profile filmmakers to share their findings. Unfortunately, the renewal of the Netflix drama is still not confirmed.

Andrew Dominik said, "What they were going to do with Season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would've been... That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

Mindhunter was set to have five seasons but was put on "indefinite hold" since 2020. According to a recent report, "David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots. He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

In late 2020, David Fincher talked about the hindrances of having Mindhunter Season 3.

"Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

And last year after the release of Mindhunter Season 2, Netflix ended its contract with the stars and put the show on indefinite hold. But it's not canceled officially, and speculations regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 are ongoing.

Moreover, in 2020, David Fincher admitted that he was "exhausted" after the first two seasons and he didn't think he had it in him to do Mindhunter Season 3.

"We had done the first season of Mindhunter without a showrunner, with me pinch-hitting on a week-by-week basis."

"We started getting scripts for the second season, and I ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn't like any of it. So we tossed it and started over. But it's a 90-hour workweek. It absorbs everything in your life.

When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, 'I don't know if I have it in me right now to break season three.' [...] Mindhunter was a lot for me."

Based on the current scenario, it seems Mindhunter Season 3 is still uncertain.

Also Read: Love, Victor Season 3: Revealed episode titles & still pictures hinted at plotlines