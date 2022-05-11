Love, Victor Season 3: Revealed episode titles & still pictures hinted at plotlines

Hulu's charming Love, Simon spin-off series is returning on June 15, 2022, in the story of Love, Victor Season 3. Season 3 will continue the story of LGBTQ plus high schooler Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino). Love, Victor Season 3 will be the final season to premiere on Hulu.

Love Victor's official Twitter post recently revealed all the episodes' titles for Season 3. For people who want to remember the previous episodes and make preparations for the upcoming one, the post also noted that all episodes of Love, Victor Season 2 are now streaming, only on Hulu.

Love Victor Season 3 Episode Titles

S3E1 - "It's You"

S3E2 - "Fast Times at Creekwood High"

S3E3 - "The Setup"

S3E4 - "You Up?"

S3E5 - "Lucas & Diego"

S3E6 - "Agent of Chaos"

S3E7 - "The Gay Award"

S3E8 - "Brave"

Spoilers Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Victor Season 3

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Love Victor Season 3 just yet but Hulu has released four stills from the third and final season. Surprisingly, one of the pictures that shows Victor and Benji are on a walk at night, dressed casually hinted at the plotline. Yes, it seems Benji could be Victor's choice.

KELSEY MCNEAL/HULU

The next image is of Rahim standing by his window, dressed in a tux. It might give a glimpse of what's going on in his mind after watching Victor and Benji walk together.

KELSEY MCNEAL/HULU

The third picture shows a cluster of Creekwood High School students along with Victor standing in the hall chatting with each other. Seemingly they are discussing about going to visit Winter Carnival.

KELSEY MCNEAL/HULU

In the fourth image, Victor is standing alone on the Ferris wheel. It might be that he is waiting for someone for a ride on the Ferris Wheel at the Winter Carnival. If we remember, in season one of the series, at the Winter Carnival, Victor sees both Mia and Benji but, wanting to fit in, decides to ask Mia to ride the Ferris Wheel with him.

GILLES MINGASSON/HULU

Love Victor follows the journey of Victor, a Creekwood High School student, and his self-discovery after facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon when it seems too difficult for him to navigate through high school.

Love, Victor Season 2 left fans with several cliffhangers and they are waiting to see the answers in the third season. The plot for Season 3 is yet to be revealed but hopefully, it will clear all the leftover cliffhangers. At the end of the second season, Victor did choose between his two boyfriends. In fact, he ran to the guy with whom he wants to be in a relationship.

However, the audience was left in the dark about whose house Victor actually visited. Evidently, 'Love, Victor Season 3' is going to resolve the unfinished ending.

Per Hulu's official description of Love, Victor Season 3, Victor (Michael Cimino) and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming.

Hulu is yet to reveal the cast list, however, it is likely almost all the major players will return to reprise their roles in Love, Victor Season 3, including Victor himself (played by Michael Cimino). Victor's father Armando Salazar (James Martinez), mother Isabel Salazar (Ana Ortiz), little brother Adrian Salazar (Mateo Fernandez), and Victor's anxious younger sister Pilar Salazar (Isabella Ferreira).

Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, and Bebe Wood might also return as Mia Brooks, Felix Westen, and Lake Meriwether respectively. Nico Greetham has joined the Love, Victor Season 3 cast in a recurring role. He will play Nick, a friend Victor meets at his church

Love, Victor Season 3 is set to release on June 15, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on other Hulu series!

