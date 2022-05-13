‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ Season 2 is still highly sought after (despite slim chances of renewal)

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:44 IST
‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ received positive feedback from critics for its unique premise, visual storytelling, and admirable acting performances. Image Credit: Facebook / It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Since The award-winning K-drama, It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Season 1 last dropped its final episode on August 9, 2020, fans are eager to get more from the story. They believe the conclusion of the first season left the door open for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. The South Korean romantic TV series stars Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Gyu-young. The Kdrama series is named one of The Best International Shows of 2020

As we know, the popular K-drama, 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' has shown a complete story, barring a few unanswered questions, which can be ignored. The series is highly popular with global audiences, especially with the young generation viewers. No wonder they are champing at the bit for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2.

Why are viewers demanding 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' Season 2?

'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' received positive feedback from critics for its unique premise, visual storytelling, and admirable acting performances. The K-drama stars Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Gyu-young. The series was also streamed by Netflix.

While most global television series, including American shows run for multiple seasons through several years, South Korean series would typically end with one installment. However, we have recently seen some exceptions. For instance, some K-dramas were restored by public demand lately.

Moreover, Netflix generally picks most hit series from different countries and renew them for theor worldwide viewers. In fact, a theory says that when the streamer runs a series for global audiences, they stream it for years.

'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' consists of 16 episodes. It is based on her love story with a man who had a personality disorder. It is a story of the romance between a caretaker at a psychiatric ward and a children's book author who does not know the feeling of love.

The series endowed the viewers with a sense of closure as they watched Kim Soo Hyun's character Moon Gang Tae overcoming his fears of the butterflies.

The scene that paved the hope for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 is- when KoMunYeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The interaction gave KoMunYeong a sense of closure, Pinkvilla noted.

Similarly, all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of the series with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many fans believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2.

The k-drama also shows Ko Moon-young publishing a book that was different from her gloomy-themed tales with Sang Tae. Even Moon Sang Tae's dream of taking a road trip was fulfilled.

On the other hand, one more scene that gives clarity that It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 could be back in the future showing the trio gathering at the same podium. Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 could show the Moon brothers going on their separate ways. The second season might expand on Moon Gang Tae and Ko Moon-young's marriage, predicted Otakukart.

But the official confirmation on It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 is yet to be announced.

