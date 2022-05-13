Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal plan: Will it happen after American remake?

It's almost two years since the famous K-drama, Crash Landing on You dropped its final episode. The series is still holding its recognition for its excellent storyline and visualization. Another major hook for the audience is the outstanding performance of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. No wonder fans are eagerly waiting for Crash Landing on You Season 2, even more so after Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin got married on March 31, 2022.

Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons. But the demand for the Crash Landing on You Season 2 is severe across the world that compelled the series lovers to launch a petition in order to pressurize the creators to work on another season.

The petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 reveals three important demands – Reunion between Se-Ri, RiJeong-hyuk, and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri&RuJeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family.

It is the highest-rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

Crash Landing on You's backstory

The story of Crash Landing on You is about two stars crossed lovers, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and RiJeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a member of the North Korean elite and a Captain in the North Korean Special Police Force.

One day while Yoon Se-ri goes for a short paragliding ride in Seoul, South Korea, a sudden tornado knocks her out and blows her off course. She awakens to find herself up a tree in a forest in the DMZ in North Korea, an area forbidden for South Koreans. There she meets RiJeong-hyeok, literally falling into his arms from the tree. RiJeong-hyeok eventually gives Yoon Se-ri shelter, and develops plans to secretly help her return to South Korea. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.

Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 happening?

Film Daily earlier reported that if Crash Landing on You returns with Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea. It will be quite interesting to see how the series creators build the love story in the backdrop of socio-political tensions between North and South Korea.

While there is no confirmation on Crash landing on You Season 2, the Korean company CJ ENM decided to create an American remake of Crash landing on You.

At a conference on November 4, 2021, Kang Chul-ku, the CEO of Studio Dragon, the production company behind Crash Landing on You, said that the American remake is in the final stages of planning and development with Netflix U.S., reported Edaily.

"We are in the final stages of a contract with Netflix US in order to develop a remake of the drama Crash Landing On You. We are currently discussing five potential Netflix original series, and are compromising with AppleTV, Disney Plus, and more," said Kang Chul-ku.

But the news about the American remake of CLOY sparked mixed feelings among fans. Some are happy to hear the news, while some think that the remake could spoil the essence of the original K-drama. Fans across the world are mocking the decision of creating an American remake of Crash landing on You.

They want to see more seasons from the k-drama with the original actors, especially Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

What could be the plot for Crash Landing on You Season 2?

If Netflix's Crash Landing on You returns with Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea. It would be interesting to see how the director builds the love story in the backdrop.

It has been reported earlier that the director wanted to end the first season with Yoon Se-ri's pregnancy news but dropped the plan at the last minute. Now the series enthusiasts in South Korea and across the world are expecting the second season to focus on Son Ye-jin's character as a pregnant lady.

If the creators agree to work on Crash Landing on You Season 2, it could be a modern-day's Romeo and Juliet type of love story. Yoon Se-ri falls in love with RiJeong-hyeok despite their many differences. Even RiJeong-hyeok has been seen going to South Korea in order to save her when her life was threatened.

However, it is yet to be officially confirmed by tvN or Netflix.

