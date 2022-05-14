Left Menu

15-foot high tree-house made of roses, a big draw in Udhagamandalam

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 15:08 IST
15-foot high tree-house made of roses, a big draw in Udhagamandalam
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-foot tall tree house made of 31,000 roses of different shades was the major tourist attraction in the Rose Show that began here on Saturday.

The two-day 17th Rose Show, held at the 100-year-old Rose Garden, as part of annual summer festival, has various attractions like 'manja pai' (yellow bag) made of yellow roses and cartoon characters Motu Patlu, among others.

Horticulture Departments from Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Dharmapuri,Dindigul, Madurai, Krishnagiri, Erode and Thanjavur are participating in the show, making various portraits of 4,000 varieties of roses to attract tourists.

Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris District Collector Amrit visited the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022