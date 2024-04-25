BJP's Bandi Sanjay, Arvind Dharmapuri Submit Nominations for Telangana Polls on Final Day

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party MP Arvind Dharmapuri were among the candidates in Telangana who filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

Today is the last day to submit nominations in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy accompanied Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar, when the latter submitted the nomination to the Returning Officer.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and other leaders accompanied Arvind, who is contesting again from Nizamabad.

The process of filing nominations began in Telangana on April 18.

The scrutiny of nominations would take place on April 26, while April 29 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

Polling would be held in Telangana on May 13.

