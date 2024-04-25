Left Menu

BJP's Bandi Sanjay, Arvind Dharmapuri Submit Nominations for Telangana Polls on Final Day

BJP leaders including Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Arvind Dharmapuri filed nominations for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on the last day, April 25th. Gujarat and Uttarakhand CMs accompanied them. Nominations opened on April 18th and scrutiny will occur on April 26th. Candidates have until April 29th to withdraw, and polling takes place on May 13th.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:17 IST
BJP's Bandi Sanjay, Arvind Dharmapuri Submit Nominations for Telangana Polls on Final Day
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party MP Arvind Dharmapuri were among the candidates in Telangana who filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

Today is the last day to submit nominations in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy accompanied Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar, when the latter submitted the nomination to the Returning Officer.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and other leaders accompanied Arvind, who is contesting again from Nizamabad.

The process of filing nominations began in Telangana on April 18.

The scrutiny of nominations would take place on April 26, while April 29 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

Polling would be held in Telangana on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024