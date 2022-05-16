PM Modi offers prayers at Buddhist temple in Kushinagar after returning from Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar district on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The prime minister, on his return from Lumbini in Nepal, reached the temple, said to be the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana and one of the most important pilgrim sites for Buddhists He offered a 'chivar' (robe) at the reclining Lord Buddha statue in the presence of priests. He was also presented with an idol of Lord Buddha.

''Prayed at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar. Our government is making numerous efforts to boost infrastructure in Kushinagar so that more tourists and pilgrims can come here,'' the prime minister later tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated a new international airport at Kushinagar in October last year. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, it is part of the government’s endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend a dinner at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow during which he will also meet all the ministers of the state government.

In the morning, the prime minister reached Kushinagar airport, where he was welcomed by several MPs, MLAs and officials, before heading for Lumbini.

Modi along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba laid the foundation stone of a technologically-advanced India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, Lord Buddha's birthplace. PTI COR SAB RT RT

