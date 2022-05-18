Left Menu

IIFA Awards advanced to June first week

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 10:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Days after the International Indian Film Academy postponed the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards to July, the organizers announced that the three-day extravaganza will now kick off on June 2.

The annual gala was previously scheduled to be held in May at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi but was later delayed to July after the UAE declared a 40-day mourning period following the demise of the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday night, the International Indian Film Academy announced the new date of the awards ceremony.

''Uniting the world to showcase cinematic excellence, IIFA is pleased to confirm the final new dates of June 2 to 4, 2022 (and not in July as our previous communication mentioned),'' the organizers said in a statement.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh will host the much-anticipated event, which will see performances by cine personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.

The event will take place at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and TourismAbu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

